Play

Doyle caught seven of 11 targets for 50 yards and a touchdown, but also lost a fumble in Monday night's 36-22 loss to the Titans.

Doyle overcame a concussion to be cleared to return for Monday's contest. Not only did he lead the Colts in receptions and targets, but Doyle scored the team's lone offensive touchdown with an eight-yard catch to start the second quarter. That being said, a fumble added a sour note to his night, as he's now coughed the ball up in two of his last three appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

    Week 7 TE rankings

    Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...