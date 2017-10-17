Doyle caught seven of 11 targets for 50 yards and a touchdown, but also lost a fumble in Monday night's 36-22 loss to the Titans.

Doyle overcame a concussion to be cleared to return for Monday's contest. Not only did he lead the Colts in receptions and targets, but Doyle scored the team's lone offensive touchdown with an eight-yard catch to start the second quarter. That being said, a fumble added a sour note to his night, as he's now coughed the ball up in two of his last three appearances.