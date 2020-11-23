Doyle had a six-yard touchdown reception on his only target in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

Doyle returned after missing a game due to a concussion. Doyle played the most among Indy's tight ends. Trey Burton played on 24 of the offense's 84 snaps while Doyle played on 45 snaps and Mo Alie-Cox played on 43 snaps. However, Doyle went out for a pass just 11 times, which was the least of the trio. Doyle appears to be the least likely to produce in the passing game as a result, but it's hard to depend on any tight end's production with all three active in the passing game.