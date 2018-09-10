Doyle had seven receptions on 10 targets for 60 yards Sunday, but lost a critical fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a game-winning touchdown for the Bengals.

Doyle was second on the team in targets after T.Y. Hilton, so he showed he'll be a mainstay of the offense even with Eric Ebron (who scored a touchdown) part of the receiving mix. Doyle had lost just three fumbles in his last five seasons, so we wouldn't be overly concerned about ball security issues.