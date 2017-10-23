Colts' Jack Doyle: Six receptions in Sunday's loss
Doyle had six receptions for 44 yards on seven targets in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
Doyle finally had a clean game after three drops and two fumbles in his previous three games. Doyle looks set to continue to be active in the passing game despite the offense's struggles as he's had five or more targets in four of his last five games.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...