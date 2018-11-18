Colts' Jack Doyle: Snags four passes in win
Doyle caught all four of his targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 38-10 win over Tennessee.
After being sideline for an extended period with a hip injury, Doyle is still easing into things with seven catches for 79 yards in his past two games after a six-catch return in Week 8. His 14 targets since his return, as compared to Eric Ebron's six, shows how he's valued in Indianapolis, but Ebron has still arguably been more valuable with three touchdowns during that span to Doyle's one. Monitor whether Ebron continues to essentially vulture touchdowns from Doyle and the rest of Indy's receivers next Sunday against a middle-of-the-pack Miami defense.
