Colts' Jack Doyle: Snags two passes in win
Doyle caught two of five targets for 16 yards and fumbled during Sunday's 31-28 win over Cleveland.
After being the leading receiver in Week 2, Doyle had an ugly outing against Cleveland. Part of that can be attributed to a lack of chemistry with new quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Doyle's value has been his rapport with Andrew Luck, who is at least another week away from returning. In the meantime, Doyle's prominence in Indianapolis' offense, he was on the field for every offensive snap, warrants a start but be prepared for a mulligan or two like Sunday's game.
More News
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...