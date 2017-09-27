Doyle caught two of five targets for 16 yards and fumbled during Sunday's 31-28 win over Cleveland.

After being the leading receiver in Week 2, Doyle had an ugly outing against Cleveland. Part of that can be attributed to a lack of chemistry with new quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Doyle's value has been his rapport with Andrew Luck, who is at least another week away from returning. In the meantime, Doyle's prominence in Indianapolis' offense, he was on the field for every offensive snap, warrants a start but be prepared for a mulligan or two like Sunday's game.