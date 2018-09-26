Colts' Jack Doyle: Still week-to-week
Doyle (hip) didn't practice Wednesday and is still viewed as "week-to-week," Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports.
Doyle didn't practice at all last week and was ruled out on the Friday injury report ahead of Sunday's eventual loss to the Eagles. His absence allowed Eric Ebron to draw a team-high 11 targets while playing 88 percent of snaps on offense. Ebron also showed up on Wednesday's injury report, missing practice due to shoulder and knee injuries. There's no indication either issue is serious, but it does become more of a concern with Doyle trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against Houston.
