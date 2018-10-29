Doyle caught six of seven targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-28 win over the Raiders.

A hip injury had kept Doyle out since Week 2, but he returned in style, leading the team in receiving yards. The highlight of his day was a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Fellow tight end Eric Ebron also found pay dirt in this one, showing that the talented pair should be able to coexist after the team's Week 9 bye.