Doyle won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens after being diagnosed with a concussion, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Doyle was targeted with less than a minute left in the first half, but he couldn't reel it in while taking a hard hit from Ravens' safety Chuck Clark. The 30-year-old tight end has officially been ruled out. Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox figure to see increased usage for the rest of the day. Doyle will need to make a quick recovery through the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to be available for Thursday's matchup against the Titans.