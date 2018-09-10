Colts' Jack Doyle: Ten targets, but loses key fumble
Doyle had seven receptions on ten targets for 60 yards Sunday, but lost a critical fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a game-winning touchdown for the Bengals.
Doyle was second on the team in targets after T.Y. Hilton, so he showed he'll be a mainstay of the offense even with Eric Ebron (who scored a touchdown) part of the receiving mix. Doyle had lost just three fumbles in his last five seasons, so we wouldn't be overly concerned about ball security issues.
More News
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Looks ready for season•
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Logs one catch in exhibition opener•
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Gets competition for targets•
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Touchdown catch in regular-season finale•
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Ten targets in Saturday's loss•
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Paces team in catches, yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...