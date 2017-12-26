Colts' Jack Doyle: Ten targets in Saturday's loss
Doyle had five receptions for 41 yards on ten targets in Saturday's loss at Baltimore.
Doyle figured prominently into the passing game even if he was only able to connect half the time with Jacoby Brissett. He had eight receptions for 63 yards the last time the Colts faced the Texans, who they play again in Week 17.
