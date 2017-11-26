Doyle caught seven of eight targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Titans.

Doyle was the only player able to get anything going in the passing game for Indianapolis, as nobody else racked up more than 34 receiving yards. While wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has a higher ceiling thanks to his blazing speed, Doyle has clearly become the most dependable option for quarterback Jacoby Brissett with at least six catches in five of the past six games and over 60 yards in three of the past four.