Doyle had four receptions for 38 yards on five targets, including a six-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win over Houston.

Doyle was one of the few things working well for the Indy offense in 2017 as he finished with 80 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns. His production could get a boost if Andrew Luck is able to return from a shoulder injury in 2018.

