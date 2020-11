Doyle caught two of three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Lions.

Doyle has caught touchdowns in back-to-back games, and he was on the field for 58 percent of offensive snaps. He has played at least 54 percent of offensive snaps in all five of his appearances this season, seeing the field consistently despite competition for playing time from both Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox at the tight end position.