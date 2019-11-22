Doyle hauled in three of four targets for 28 yards in the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

Doyle tied with multiple teammates for second in receptions on the night, although it led to his seventh sub-30-yard tally of the season. The veteran has no fewer than three grabs in eight of his last nine contests, but his upside is generally capped unless he finds the end zone, which he's done on three occasions overall this season. Doyle will look for better production against the Titans in a Week 13 divisional matchup a week from Sunday.