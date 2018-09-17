Colts' Jack Doyle: Two receptions Sunday
Doyle had two receptions for 20 yards on five targets in Sunday's win at Washington.
Eric Ebron had more receptions (3) and caught a touchdown, but Doyle had more targets (Ebron had 3) and played more snaps on offense (59 to Ebron's 17 snaps). While Ebron may take away red zone targets from Doyle, it doens't look like Indy's two-tight end usage is a treat to Doyle's target share despite mediocre production against Washington.
