Colts' Jack Doyle: Wearing red jersey at practice
Doyle (concussion) wore a red no-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The fact Doyle was on the practice field at all suggests he's already cleared a few hurdles in the concussion protocol since suffering the injury in Sunday's 46-18 loss to the Seahawks. That's excellent news for the Colts, considering the other tight ends on their roster (Brandon Williams and Darrell Daniels) have just 10 career NFL receptions between them. The team likely would become more dependent on its wideouts if Doyle were to miss Sunday's home game against the 49ers.
