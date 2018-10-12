Doyle (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

With Doyle and wideout T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) still sidelined, Eric Ebron (shin/quad/ankle/knee) -- who returned to practice Friday -- once again appears poised to see his share of targets in the Colts' Week 6 passing attack.