Colts' Jack Mewhort: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Mewhort did not go through Wednesday's practice as the team is monitoring his knee, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.
Mewhort, who signed a one-year deal to remain with the Colts in March, landed on injury reserve in mid-October of last season due to a knee injury. He also suffered a meniscus injury in late 2016. So, it appears the team is taking a cautious approach to his practice schedule.
More News
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...