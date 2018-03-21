Colts' Jack Mewhort: Inks deal to stay in Indy
Mewhort re-signed with the Colts on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Mewhort's one-year deal is worth a base value of $1.5 million with the chance to make up to $3 million in incentives. Mewhort's past two seasons have been derailed by injuries but the former 2014 second-round pick has tremendous potential should he stay healthy.
