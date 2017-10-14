Play

Mewhort was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Saturday, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Mewhort underwent an MRI after his knee swelled up Friday and it was decided that another surgery was necessary. The 26-year-old sustained a meniscus injury late last season as well, and will finish on IR for the second consecutive season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories