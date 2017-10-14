Colts' Jack Mewhort: Lands on injured reserve
Mewhort was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Saturday, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Mewhort underwent an MRI after his knee swelled up Friday and it was decided that another surgery was necessary. The 26-year-old sustained a meniscus injury late last season as well, and will finish on IR for the second consecutive season.
