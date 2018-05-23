Mewhort didn't go through Wednesday's OTA practice with the Colts continuing to monitor the health of his knee, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Mewhort, who signed a one-year deal to remain with the Colts in March, landed on injured reserve in mid-October of last season due to a knee injury. He also suffered a meniscus injury in late 2016, so it appears the team is taking a cautious approach to his practice schedule.