Colts' Jackson Barton: Drafted by Colts

The Colts selected Barton in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 240th overall.

The Colts appear to be set in regards to a starting five along the offensive line, so expect Barton to provide some depth along the tackles.

