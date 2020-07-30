Colts' Jackson Porter: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list By RotoWire Staff Jul 29, 2020 at 9:26 pm ET1 min read The Colts placed Porter (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.Indianapolis has not clarified whether the cornerback tested positive for COVID-19 or is quarantining due to exposure to someone who has. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.