Eason got the start against the Panthers on Sunday, completing 15 of 21 pass attempts for 183 yards in a 21-18 preseason victory.

With Carson Wentz's (foot) availability in question for most of the 2021 season, Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger will compete for the Colts' starting quarterback position (assuming no other candidates are brought in). The former appears to have gotten the early leg up based on his ability to protect the ball and complete the necessary passes to move the chains. Head coach Frank Reich already stated that Ehlinger (10 of 15 pass attempts for 155 yards and an interception) will get the start against the Vikings in the second week of the preseason, so this job battle is far from over.