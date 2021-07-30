Eason worked with the Colts' starters during Friday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
With Carson Wentz dealing with a foot injury that is expected to cost him some time, Eason is in line to take starter's reps at practice in the meantime, with Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton also on hand. A timetable for Wentz's return is pending the results of tests that he's undergoing, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
