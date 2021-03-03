Eason is training currently training with teammates Michael Pittman and Dezmon Patmon, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Eason didn't get a chance do make his debut as a rookie in 2020, but following Philip Rivers' retirement and with Jacoby Brissett set for free agency, it's looking probable that he sees more opportunities next season. Working on his development alongside wideouts like Pittman and Patmon, who will also be heading into their sophomore seasons in 2021, is therefore certainly a logical move. As the depth chart currently stands, Eason looks primed to compete for the backup role behind Carson Wentz in 2021.