Colts' Jacob Eason: Indianapolis adds in fourth round

The Colts selected Eason in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 122nd overall.

Eason is the sixth quarterback to go off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he lands in an enviable spot with one of the league's top O-lines. He boasts the size and arm strength of a prototypical starter, but the Washington product will need to address issues with consistency on intermediate throws and decision-making before getting a shot at the next level. Philip Rivers is locked in as the Colts' starting QB for the 2020 campaign, which will give Eason the added benefit of at least one year to develop on the bench, but with the 38-year-old veteran only operating on a one-year deal, opportunity could present itself for Eason as early as 2021. Coming off an impressive senior year with the Huskies in which he completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 23 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards, the 6-foot-6, 227-pound signal-caller will be an intriguing developmental project for head coach Frank Reich.