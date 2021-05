Eason is the favorite to be the backup to Carson Wentz even after the Colts took Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, ESPN 107.5 FM Indianapolis reports.

Eason didn't play a snap in a regular season game during his rookie season in 2020, but the Colts had enough faith in him not to sign a veteran after Jacoby Brissett, last year's backup, left in free agency. Eason isn't likely to get on the field much this season barring an injury to Carson Wentz, however.