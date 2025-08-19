Phillips (biceps) was placed on injured reserve by the Colts on Monday.

The linebacker exited Saturday's preseason game against the Packers with the injury and is expected to be out for the season, per Paul Breti of USA Today. Phillips signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts in January after getting cut by the Texans in August of 2024. The 2020 third-round pick of the Browns last played NFL football in 2022, when he made 46 tackles (29 solo) in seven games.