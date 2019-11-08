Colts' Jacoby Brissett: At Friday's practice
Brissett (knee) was present for Friday's practice, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Brissett already has back-to-back limited sessions to his credit this week and his presence on the field Friday is a positive indicator with regard to his availability for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Coach Frank Reich is slated address the media after practice, at which point there will hopefully be a concrete answer with regard to the QB's Week 10 status.
