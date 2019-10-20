Brissett completed 26 of 39 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Texans. He added six yards on five rushing attempts and lost a fumble.

Brissett opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown to Zach Pascal in the first quarter, but he lost a costly fumble on a mishandled shotgun snap in the second to set Houston up with 1st-and-goal. He made amends for that error by finding T.Y. Hilton for a two-yard touchdown before halftime, and Brissett continued to spread the ball out in the third quarter with a four-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron followed by a three-yarder to Pascal. Brissett has thrown multiple touchdowns in five of six games this season, with a 14:3 touchdown to interception ratio overall. His Colts will play host to the Broncos in Week 8.