Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Clears concussion protocol, will start Sunday
Brissett was cleared of concussion symptoms by an independent neurologist Friday, paving the way for him to start Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Chappell of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.
Brissett was placed in the concussion protocol after feeling "mild" symptoms following the Colts' last game Nov. 12 versus the Steelers. Benefiting from a Week 11 bye, his ability to take every practice rep this week forecast his clearance from the protocol. He'll thus face off against a Titans defense that has given up 275 yards passing per game and eight touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks over its last three outings.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: On track to start•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Practicing fully•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Progressing through concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Expected to play against Tennessee•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: In concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Throws two long touchdowns to Hilton•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...