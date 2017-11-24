Brissett was cleared of concussion symptoms by an independent neurologist Friday, paving the way for him to start Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Chappell of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

Brissett was placed in the concussion protocol after feeling "mild" symptoms following the Colts' last game Nov. 12 versus the Steelers. Benefiting from a Week 11 bye, his ability to take every practice rep this week forecast his clearance from the protocol. He'll thus face off against a Titans defense that has given up 275 yards passing per game and eight touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks over its last three outings.