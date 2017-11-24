Brissett was cleared of concussion symptoms by an independent neurologist Friday, paving the way for him to start Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Chappell of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

Brissett was placed in the concussion protocol after feeling "mild" symptoms following the Colts' last game Nov. 12 versus the Steelers. Benefiting from a Week 11 bye, his ability to take every practice rep this week forecast his clearance from the protocol. He'll thus face off against a Titans defense that has given up 275 yards passing per game and eight touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks over its last three outings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop