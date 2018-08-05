Colts owner Jim Irsay said the team would need a sizeable offer to trade Brissett. "All of a sudden, we have the best backup quarterback in football," Irsay told the Indianapolis Star. "I don't think we'd accept a (first-round pick in a trade) for him, we think he's that good."

With Andrew Luck looking set to begin the season as the starter in his return from a shoulder injury, Brissett may not see many snaps this season. He's a candidate to be traded as a result, but the Colts may not be so confident in Luck's health that they would trade Brissett for a non-significant return.