Coach Frank Reich suggested Tuesday that Brissett could play a handful of snaps per game to take advantage of his mobility, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brissett isn't exactly fleet of foot, but he does move around much better than breathing statue Philip Rivers, potentially making the 27-year-old useful for certain option concepts. The Colts reportedly intend to keep the former as a backup to the latter, making Brissett the highest-paid No. 2 QB in the league as he enters the second season of a two-year, $30 million contract. It is possible the team alters course before Week 1, considering Brissett's release would free up nearly $9 million in cap space (per overthecap.com), and a trade could clear out even more room. Either way, Rivers is ticketed for the Week 1 start.