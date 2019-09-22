Brissett completed 28 of 37 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Colts' 27-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also rushed three times for four yards.

Brissett came just four yards short of equaling his career high in passing yardage during a stellar showing, one in which he completed an outstanding 75.7 percent of his attempts. The fourth-year quarterback fired multiple passing touchdowns for the third time in as many games to open the season, and he averaged 8.4 yards per attempt while connecting with nine different pass catchers overall. Just as impressive was the fact Brissett was able to accomplish a chunk of his production without the services of T.Y. Hilton, who exited with a quadriceps injury. A brilliant start to his first season as the official successor to Andrew Luck already under his belt, Brissett will look to keep the magic going against the vulnerable Raiders defense Week 4.