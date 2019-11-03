Brissett was forced out of Sunday's game against the Steelers in the second quarter due to a knee injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

With Brissett out of the game, Brian Hoyer has stepped in at QB for the Colts. Prior to his exit from the contest, Brissett had completed four of five pass attempts for 59 yards and carried twice for four yards.

