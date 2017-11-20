Brissett is expected to start this week against Tennessee, but is still in the league's concussion protocol, head coach Chuck Pagano told Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star.

Brissett was placed in the concussion protocol after developing symptoms following the Week 10 loss to the Steelers. He'll likely just need to show he's fine after a practice or two before clearing the protocol. He did take snaps in Monday's practice.