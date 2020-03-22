Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Expected to stay with Indy
The Colts intend to keep Brissett on the roster in 2020, despite the team's recent signing of Philip Rivers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Brissett was awarded a two-year, $30 million extension last September, an indication the Colts at least viewed him as a capable bridge option under center following the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck. The signal-caller got off to a strong start to the 2019 campaign but saw his production tail off down the stretch, finishing with an 18:6 TD:INT, 6.6 yards per attempt and a 60.9 percent completion rate across 15 games. The Colts' decision to hand Rivers a one-year, $25 million contract in free agency signals that he's the clear starter entering 2020, but the organization still apparently views Brissett as a valuable insurance option for the 38-year-old. Brissett will take home $7 million guaranteed if he remains on the roster through the end of Sunday, so if no trade is executed before then, the 27-year-old should stick with Indianapolis all season.
