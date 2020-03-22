The Colts intend to keep Brissett on the roster in 2020, despite the team's recent signing of Philip Rivers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Brissett was awarded a two-year, $30 million extension last September, an indication the Colts at least viewed him as a capable bridge option under center following the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck. The signal-caller got off to a strong start to the 2019 campaign but saw his production tail off down the stretch, finishing with an 18:6 TD:INT, 6.6 yards per attempt and a 60.9 percent completion rate across 15 games. The Colts' decision to hand Rivers a one-year, $25 million contract in free agency signals that he's the clear starter entering 2020, but the organization still apparently views Brissett as a valuable insurance option for the 38-year-old. Brissett will take home $7 million guaranteed if he remains on the roster through the end of Sunday, so if no trade is executed before then, the 27-year-old should stick with Indianapolis all season.