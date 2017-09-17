Brissett completed 20 of 37 passes for 216 yards with an interception and added 22 rushing yards on six attempts in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Brissett led the offense to a Frank Gore rushing touchdown on the opening drive, but generated just two field goals the rest of the way. He still looked much better than fellow Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien did last week and showed a nice rapport with tight end Jack Doyle (eight catches for 79 yards). Unfortunately for owners of Indianapolis' wide receivers, this offense is unlikely to generate many big plays until Andrew Luck (shoulder) returns. That probably won't happen next week considering how quickly Luck was ruled out for this one.