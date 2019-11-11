Coach Frank Reich hopes to make a decision on Brissett's (knee) availability for Week 11 by Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports. "If he's practicing on Wednesday and taking a full practice, you know, at that point we'll say we're ready to go," Reich said.

Despite practicing in a limited capacity last week, Brissett was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a left MCL sprain suffered one week prior. As intimated by Reich, Brissett's upcoming availability likely depends on his activity level at Wednesday's practice. Consequently, how he's listed on the ensuing injury report will aid in Reich's decision-making process. If Brissett begins to trend toward another absence, though, veteran Brian Hoyer is available for another start.