Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Fate may be determined Wednesday
Coach Frank Reich hopes to make a decision on Brissett's (knee) availability for Week 11 by Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports. "If he's practicing on Wednesday and taking a full practice, you know, at that point we'll say we're ready to go," Reich said.
Despite practicing in a limited capacity last week, Brissett was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a left MCL sprain suffered one week prior. As intimated by Reich, Brissett's upcoming availability likely depends on his activity level at Wednesday's practice. Consequently, how he's listed on the ensuing injury report will aid in Reich's decision-making process. If Brissett begins to trend toward another absence, though, veteran Brian Hoyer is available for another start.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...