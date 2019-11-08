Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Game-time call for Week 10
Brissett (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Brissett was limited in practice all three days this week, which is encouraging, but George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin relays that coach Frank Reich acknowledged Friday with regard to the QB's Week 10 status that "we've got to make the right decision, for him and the team." If the Colts choose to play it safe with Brissett this weekend, Brian Hoyer would be in line to start at QB in Sunday's 4:05 ET contest.
