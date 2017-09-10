Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Gets into Sunday's game
Brissett, who the Colts acquired on Sept. 2, took over at QB for the Colts in Sunday's loss to the Rams in the fourth quarter, Kevin Bowen of the team's official site reports.
Given Scott Tolzien's struggles in Sunday's game, it's not hard to imagine a scenario in which the assignment carries over into Week 2. This is a situation to monitor in the coming days, with reports that top QB Andrew Luck's absence could potentially extend into October.
