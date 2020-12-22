Brissett didn't complete his lone pass but gained two yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.
The Colts seemed to give Brissett the reins for an entire drive, but he was unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Brissett should continue to spell Philip Rivers in QB sneak situations, as he's logged at least one snap in seven straight games.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Maintains short-yardage role•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Scores two rushing TDs•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Sacked on lone play•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Could play some snaps behind Rivers•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Expected to stay with Indy•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Facing uncertainty in Indianapolis•