Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Held in check by Bills
Brissett completed 11 of 22 pass attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Bills. He also carried three times for 10 yards in the 13-7 loss.
Brissett's attempts were in part limited by the incessant snow in Buffalo, but he still struggled in completing 50 percent of his passes for what was by far his lowest yardage total in any start this season. His production has dropped off since the team's bye in Week 11, with three turnovers, two touchdowns and an average of 146.3 yards over the last three games. Brissett will face an underachieving yet experienced Broncos defensive unit on Thursday.
