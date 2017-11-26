Brissett completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards without a touchdown nor interception while rushing three times for 16 yards and losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Titans.

Brissett wasn't asked to do much for most of this one, as strong play from the defense and running game had his team up 16-6 late in third quarter. Things all came apart from there, however, as a toss to Marlon mack gone awry led to a fumble recovered by Tennessee at Indianapolis' four-yard line. Delanie Walker's ensuing touchdown promptly made it a three-point game and Brissett had no answer after the visitors took the lead for good with 5:59 left in the fourth.