Brissett completed eight of his 10 pass attempts for 100 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 21-18 preseason loss to the Browns.

Brissett did little on his first two drives, but he then impressed on a 10-play, 85-yard drive which concluded with his touchdown pass to Eric Ebron. The team seemingly saw what they needed to see on that drive, removing him prior to the team's next possession. Brissett will likely continue to ramp up his involvement next Saturday against the Bears as Andrew Luck (ankle) continues to rehab his injury. He could feasibly start the season opener against the Chargers if his aforementioned teammate isn't ready.