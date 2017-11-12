Brissett is in the NFL's concussion protocol after developing symptoms following Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Per the report, the QB was checked out twice during the course of Sunday's game, but he was deemed able to carry on. In the process, Brissett completed 14-of-24 passes for 222 yards with two TDs and a pick to go along with four carries for seven yards. Brissett will now have added time to recover from his concussion symptoms, with the Colts on bye in Week 11.