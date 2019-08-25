Brissett is slated to become the Colts' starting QB following the expected retirement of Andrew Luck (calf/ankle) on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The news emerged in the second half of the Colts' third preseason game, one in which both Luck and Brissett didn't take the field. There was some conjecture in the lead-up to this contest that coach Frank Reich would make a call on the Week 1 starter after its conclusion, but Luck presumably will force his hand. In the wake of Luck's decision, Brissett will have an array of weapons at his disposal, namely T.Y Hilton, Marlon Mack and the tight end duo of Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle.