Colts' Jacoby Brissett: In line to replace Luck
Brissett is slated to become the Colts' starting QB following the expected retirement of Andrew Luck (calf/ankle) on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The news emerged in the second half of the Colts' third preseason game, one in which both Luck and Brissett didn't take the field. There was some conjecture in the lead-up to this contest that coach Frank Reich would make a call on the Week 1 starter after its conclusion, but Luck presumably will force his hand. In the wake of Luck's decision, Brissett will have an array of weapons at his disposal, namely T.Y Hilton, Marlon Mack and the tight end duo of Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle.
More News
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Won't play against Bears•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Playing status for Saturday unclear•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Impresses in loss to Browns•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Minimal work to open preseason•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Gets more work with starters•
-
Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Trade candidate this offseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy implications of Miller injury
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Dion
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
TE Tiers 6.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...