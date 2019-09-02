Colts' Jacoby Brissett: Inks extension
Brissett signed a two-year extension worth $30 million with the Colts on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The extension shows that the team has confidence in Brissett, who's set to lead the Colts after Andrew Luck (calf) abruptly retired from the league. The 26-year-old already has a full season as the team's starter under his belt from when he filled in for Luck in 2017. That season, Brissett threw for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in addition to rushing 63 times for 260 yards and four scores.
